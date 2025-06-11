Russia nears one million troops killed and wounded since start of full-scale invasion
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:47
Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day. Overall, Russia has lost over 999,000 troops killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 999,200 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 10,927 (+8) tanks;
- 22,783 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,016 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,413 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,297 (+240) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,337 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,579 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,914 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
