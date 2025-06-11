All Sections
Russia nears one million troops killed and wounded since start of full-scale invasion

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:47
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day. Overall, Russia has lost over 999,000 troops killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 999,200 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 10,927 (+8) tanks;
  • 22,783 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,016 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,413 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,183 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 40,297 (+240) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,337 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,579 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,914 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

