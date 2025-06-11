Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire at the premises of a company and damaging a high-rise building, houses and vehicles.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted the Vasylkivka hromada with UAVs in the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out at the premises of a company. A building and agricultural equipment have been destroyed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians struck the Velykomykhailivka hromada with a guided aerial bomb, damaging residential buildings.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops hit the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones, targeting the district centre (the city of Nikopol) and the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas.

"A high-rise building was damaged. There were no casualties," Lysak concluded.

