Russian attack destroys building and agricultural equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire at the premises of a company and damaging a high-rise building, houses and vehicles.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy targeted the Vasylkivka hromada with UAVs in the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out at the premises of a company. A building and agricultural equipment have been destroyed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The Russians struck the Velykomykhailivka hromada with a guided aerial bomb, damaging residential buildings.
Russian troops hit the Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones, targeting the district centre (the city of Nikopol) and the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas.
"A high-rise building was damaged. There were no casualties," Lysak concluded.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!