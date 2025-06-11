Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 10:38
Russian forces launched a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the village of Naddniprianske in Kherson Oblast on 11 June, injuring two civilians
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Two people are reported to have been injured in the attack: a 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.
In addition, a local woman suffered a shrapnel wound to her leg.
The people injured in the Russian attack have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.
