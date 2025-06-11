Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces launched a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the village of Naddniprianske in Kherson Oblast on 11 June, injuring two civilians

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people are reported to have been injured in the attack: a 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.

In addition, a local woman suffered a shrapnel wound to her leg.

The people injured in the Russian attack have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

