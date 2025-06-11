Russia attacks hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast, for the fifth time – photos
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:58
Russian forces struck the Semenivka hospital in Chernihiv Oblast again on 11 June. This is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Molniya attack drone.
Advertisement:
The attack damaged the building's exterior facade and interior, shattering the windows.
As of yet, there is no information on casualties.
Chaus reports that this is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!