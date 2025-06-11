Russia attacks hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast, for the fifth time – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the Semenivka hospital in Chernihiv Oblast again on 11 June. This is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Molniya attack drone.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

The attack damaged the building's exterior facade and interior, shattering the windows.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

As of yet, there is no information on casualties.

Chaus reports that this is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility.

