Russia attacks hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast, for the fifth time – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:58
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the Semenivka hospital in Chernihiv Oblast again on 11 June. This is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Molniya attack drone.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital
Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

The attack damaged the building's exterior facade and interior, shattering the windows.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the hospital
Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

As of yet, there is no information on casualties.

Chaus reports that this is the fifth recorded attack on this medical facility.

