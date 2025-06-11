Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia, commenting on the proposed 18th sanctions package.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the 18th sanctions package against Russia "can be stronger, especially in terms of measures targeting Russian oil tankers and its financial sector".

Advertisement:

Quote: "A cap of 45 dollars per barrel is better than 60, that is clear, that is true. But real peace will come with a cap of 30 dollars. That is the level that will truly change minds in Moscow."

Background:

The draft of the EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes a proposal to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from 60 to 45 dollars per barrel.

Ukraine called on the European Union to lower the price cap on Russian oil to 30 dollars per barrel.

The European Union acknowledged that even if the United States does not agree to a further reduction of the oil price cap, the EU can still implement such a measure on its own.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!