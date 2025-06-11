All Sections
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 11 June 2025, 19:35
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia, commenting on the proposed 18th sanctions package.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the 18th sanctions package against Russia "can be stronger, especially in terms of measures targeting Russian oil tankers and its financial sector".

Quote: "A cap of 45 dollars per barrel is better than 60, that is clear, that is true. But real peace will come with a cap of 30 dollars. That is the level that will truly change minds in Moscow." 

Background:

  • The draft of the EU’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes a proposal to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from 60 to 45 dollars per barrel.
  • Ukraine called on the European Union to lower the price cap on Russian oil to 30 dollars per barrel.
  • The European Union acknowledged that even if the United States does not agree to a further reduction of the oil price cap, the EU can still implement such a measure on its own.

