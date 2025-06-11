Zelenskyy: Russia aims to seize Odesa and reach borders with Moldova and Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia's military plans are aimed at capturing Odesa and then advancing to the borders with Moldova and Romania.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech at the 4th Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "And finally, again, we're here in our beautiful city, in Odesa. This beautiful city is a target for Russia. It wants to destroy it like it did countless cities and villages in occupied territories.

Russian war plans point to this region – Odesa, and then toward the borders with Moldova and Romania. Of course, we need protection now. But even more, we need long-term guarantees that this can never happen again."

Details: Zelenskyy urged summit participants to view post-war security guarantees as a practical necessity.

Quote: "From air defence to cyber threats – we need real tools for deterrence and rapid response. Let’s look at our agreements, armies and infrastructure – and strengthen everything that keeps our nations safe."

