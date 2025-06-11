All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 11 June 2025, 21:18
Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has once again highlighted his country's nuclear capabilities in the defence sector.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin’s statement at a meeting on the state armaments programme

Details: He claimed that the share of modern weapons in Russia’s nuclear triad is 95%, asserting this is the highest figure globally.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces is now 95%. This is a strong indicator, indeed the highest among all nuclear powers worldwide."

More details: Putin instructed officials to prioritise the nuclear triad as a cornerstone of Russia’s sovereignty in the new state armaments programme, set for 2027–2036.

Quote: "Our task today is to develop a new long-term programme for the entire complex of systems and weapons, including, of course, advanced ones, leveraging the experience of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.], various regional conflicts and it is vital to consider global trends in the development of military technologies."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRussianuclear weapons
Advertisement:
Serbian president says his country ready to take on reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian cities or regions
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
Ukraine grants Poland authorisation to conduct exhumations in Lviv
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
All News
Putin
Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war
Zelenskyy: We're very close to point when Russia can be forced to end this war
Zelenskyy outlines scenario in which Putin could win war
RECENT NEWS
21:55
Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces
21:30
German Chancellor rejects Social Democratic Party's calls for restoring relations with Russia
21:18
Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad
20:54
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO
20:28
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: three injured
20:15
Serbian president says his country ready to take on reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian cities or regions
20:00
Zelenskyy: Russia aims to seize Odesa and reach borders with Moldova and Romania
19:35
Zelenskyy on EU's 18th sanctions package: It can be stronger
19:26
EU foreign policy chief says EU can lower price cap on Russian oil without US involvement
19:23
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to four after Russian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: