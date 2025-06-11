Putin claims Russia has world's most advanced nuclear triad

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has once again highlighted his country's nuclear capabilities in the defence sector.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin’s statement at a meeting on the state armaments programme

Details: He claimed that the share of modern weapons in Russia’s nuclear triad is 95%, asserting this is the highest figure globally.

Quote: "The share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces is now 95%. This is a strong indicator, indeed the highest among all nuclear powers worldwide."

More details: Putin instructed officials to prioritise the nuclear triad as a cornerstone of Russia’s sovereignty in the new state armaments programme, set for 2027–2036.

Quote: "Our task today is to develop a new long-term programme for the entire complex of systems and weapons, including, of course, advanced ones, leveraging the experience of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.], various regional conflicts and it is vital to consider global trends in the development of military technologies."



