Additional defence packages for Ukraine agreed upon at summit in Odesa, Ukraine's foreign minister says

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 23:23
Additional defence packages for Ukraine agreed upon at summit in Odesa, Ukraine's foreign minister says
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that additional defence support for Kyiv was discussed during bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa.

Source: Sybiha during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Sybiha said that during bilateral meetings between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterparts, additional defence packages from some countries were confirmed. He did not provide any details.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the leaders had discussed support for infrastructure projects and strengthening Ukraine's energy security.

"Our partners are already interested in how they can help Ukraine ahead of the winter period. We have seen their willingness to provide real assistance," Sybiha said.

He added that "there is sufficient optimism regarding the receipt of the necessary assistance" in this area.

Sybiha said the event in Odesa has sent an important signal: Ukraine is not alone, as "our closest allies are with us, our closest partners are with us".

Background

  • The fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa was attended by the leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro, as well as the Serbian president, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time.
  • The summit participants reaffirmed the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and the countries of the region.

