Leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro attend summit in Odesa

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:30
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović are in Odesa for the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to official announcements published on the websites of the three governments

Details: The Greek government’s website states that Mitsotakis "is travelling to Odesa to take part in the 4th Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit", which is being held on 11 June.

The Croatian government’s press service reported that Plenković had arrived in Ukraine to attend the summit, though it did not specify the location. The previous summit was held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

It was noted that this is Plenković’s fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. Croatia has provided Ukraine with various forms of assistance worth approximately €315 million and has granted temporary protection to 30,000 Ukrainians.

The website of the president of Montenegro also confirmed that Milatović was invited to the summit and that it is taking place in Odesa.

Among other guests attending the summit are Romania’s new president, Nicușor Dan, and Serbia’s pro-Russian president, Aleksandar Vučić, who is making his first visit to Ukraine.

