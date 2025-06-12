Several Russian airports suspend operations

Reports have emerged about the suspension of operations at Russia's Kaluga, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.

Source: Russian media outlets citing Federal Air Transport Agency

Details: Initially, information appeared regarding the suspension of operations at Kaluga Airport.

Later, it was reported that restrictions had also been introduced on arrivals and departures at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo.

No reasons were given for the restrictions at Russian airports.

Updated: According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports resumed operations at around 03:00 Kyiv time.

