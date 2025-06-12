Zelenskyy: Putin exploits peace talks to avoid sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is using the topic of talks with Ukraine to avoid tougher sanctions and believes that "Russia is lying" to US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German tabloid Bild

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it is important for Moscow "to show Trump that there is a diplomatic bridge between Ukraine and Russia".

"So that sanctions are not imposed against Russia" while talks are ongoing, he added.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Because Putin could always say: 'But we are talking to each other! There will be no more talks if sanctions are imposed.’"

Details: Zelenskyy is convinced that "Putin does not want peace".

However, in his opinion, the Russians are also pursuing another goal.

They want "dialogue without Europeans and without Americans" in order to isolate Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A prolonged war without support from our partners would be the perfect scenario for Putin.

He cannot withstand a long war with partners and sanctions."

Details: Zelenskyy also believes that Trump "sees Putin for who he really is".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "President Trump sees that the Russian side is not being fully open and honest about the war.

I think Russia is simply lying to Trump."

Details: Zelenskyy said he will take Trump's criticism of him "in my stride", if it brings "an end to the war" closer.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In my opinion, Putin understands nothing but strength. And the US has that strength.

And I really hope that the US sees and understands this."

Details: "Trump must impose sanctions so that Putin immediately says: 'Let's talk about ending the war.’

There is no other way," Zelenskyy added.

On the topic of sanctions, he believes they were introduced too slowly.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This has given Putin the opportunity to adapt."

"Putin feels that his economy is now suffering.

But he wants to buy more time before tough sanctions are imposed, because he can hold on a little longer.

That is exactly why tough sanctions need to be introduced now."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that "the more support there is, the fewer Ukrainians will die".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "People are not firewood that we throw on the fire.

We do not treat our people the way the Russians do."

