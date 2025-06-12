Russia has lost over one million soldiers since February 2022

All Sections
Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 June 2025, 07:35
Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 1,000,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,000,340 (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 10,933 (+6) tanks;
  • 22,786 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,063 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,413 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,184 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 40,435 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,715 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

