Russia has lost over one million soldiers since February 2022
Thursday, 12 June 2025, 07:35
Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 1,000,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,000,340 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 10,933 (+6) tanks;
- 22,786 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,063 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,413 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,184 (+1) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,435 (+138) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,715 (+136) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
