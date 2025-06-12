Russians damage office building and power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging an office building and a power line and causing a fire on the roof of a nine-storey building.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has continued to attack the Nikopol district. It targeted the district centre [the city of Nikopol] and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. It used UAVs to attack settlements and fired from artillery. A fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey residential building. Firefighters extinguished it. An office building and a power line were also damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damaged roof Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. The attack caused a fire, which has been extinguished.

"There were no casualties anywhere. Air defence forces downed an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight," Lysak summed up.

