Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and stated that the US is seeking "constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine".
Source: Rubio's statement on the website of the US Department of State
Quote: "On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.
The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries."
Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian losses in the war had exceeded one million soldiers killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!