Rubio congratulates Russians on Russia Day: US supports "aspirations for a brighter future"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and stated that the US is seeking "constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine".

Source: Rubio's statement on the website of the US Department of State

Quote: "On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.

Advertisement:

The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries."

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian losses in the war had exceeded one million soldiers killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!