Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 June 2025, 08:57
Battlefield sees 220 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

A total of 220 combat clashes occurred on the front lines on 11 June, with the Russians attacking most heavily on the Pokrovsk front (62 combat engagements) and the Novopavlivka front (46 combat engagements).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 June

Details: The Russians launched one missile attack and 86 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles and dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they conducted 6,064 bombardments, 122 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,744 kamikaze drones in their strikes.

The General Staff reports that 27 combat clashes of varying intensity have taken place on the Kursk front over the past day. In addition, the Russians conducted 19 airstrikes using 40 guided aerial bombs and mounted 268 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including six from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Meanwhile, over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 10 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and destroyed seven artillery systems, one air defence system, five command posts, three ammunition storage points and two other important assets belonging to Russian forces.

In total, the Russians have lost 1,140 soldiers over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, one air defence system, 138 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles and 136 vehicles belonging to Russian troops, the General Staff added.

