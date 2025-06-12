All Sections
Russia attempts to capture Yunakivka and Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast

Olha Kyrylenko, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 June 2025, 11:21
Russia attempts to capture Yunakivka and Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast
Buildings destroyed by Russian attacks. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have intensified their offensive in the north-east of Sumy Oblast and are trying to capture the border villages of Yunakivka and Pysarivka.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article: Are you advancing on Tyotkino? We keep making the same mistake: What’s happening in Sumy as Russian forces push forward (English translation coming soon)

Details: The article by Ukrainska Pravda states that the Russians are currently striving to pressure the front line in Sumy Oblast as much as possible in order to draw more of Ukraine’s reserve defence forces there.

Russia’s main attacks are now directed towards two settlements: Pysarivka and Yunakivka. The capture of Pysarivka will allow the Russian military to cut access to the main road leading from Sumy to the border, and if Yunakivka is occupied, the Russians will gain control of a key village on the border.

Ukrainian border guards report that on 7-8 June, Russian troops were seen entering the centre of the village on motorcycles. On 10 June, despite a delay in updating its interactive map of hostilities, the Ukrainian group of military analysts DeepState marked about a third of Yunakivka as a "grey zone". Pysarivka is located approximately 5 km away.

Центр села Юнаківка в березні 2025 року. На фото – стародавня Різдво-Богородицька церква, реставрацію якої зупинили через війну
The centre of the village of Yunakivka in March 2025. The photo shows the ancient Church of the Nativity of the Mother of God, whose restoration was halted due to the war.
Photo: Olha Kyrylenko, UP

Ukrainska Pravda reports that Russian forces in the currently occupied part of Sumy Oblast mostly operate in small assault groups without heavy equipment, with mortars being the heaviest weapon observed. Russian soldiers spend much of their time in local residents’ homes, using civilian houses as shelters. Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that no drone launch sites have been identified in the area so far.

Meanwhile, like the Ukrainian forces, the Russians have begun to use heavy night bombers and robotic ground systems to deliver ammunition and food and transport mortars.

