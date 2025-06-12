All Sections
Russian strikes kill two and injure six in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 June 2025, 11:49
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Widespread Russian attacks on settlements killed at least two civilians and injured six others in Donetsk Oblast on 11 June.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Toretske in the Pokrovsk district, killing one civilian. A Russian drone attack claimed another civilian life in the village of Raiske.

Aftermath of the Russian attack
 Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Two civilians were injured in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk. Another civilian was wounded in Kramatorsk, which was struck by two Russian drones. In Kostiantynivka, drones and artillery fire injured one person.

Rodynske suffered a combined artillery and drone attack, which damaged a State Emergency Service building.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
 Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In total, Russian forces damaged 32 civilian targets, including 13 residential buildings.

The police, in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine, initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Background: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, previously reported that one person had been killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on the village of Raiske in Donetsk Oblast.

