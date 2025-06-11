Russian drone kills woman in Donetsk Oblast – photos

One person has been killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on the village of Raiske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "A woman has been killed in a Russian UAV strike on the residential area of Raiske, the Druzhkivka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The Russians partially destroyed a house. The strike caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: State Emergency Service

"During search and rescue operations, emergency workers found and recovered the body of a 69-year-old woman from under the rubble of the house," the SES reported.

