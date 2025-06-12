All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Volyniaka bomber drone

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 12 June 2025, 13:09
The Volyniaka. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the use of a domestically-produced Volyniaka unmanned aerial system by the armed forces. 

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The ministry stated that Volyniaka is a bomb-dropping hexacopter designed to destroy various enemy targets. The first modifications of this drone have been deployed at the front since the early months of the full-scale war.

Quote: "They have destroyed hundreds of pieces of enemy military equipment, dugouts and concentrations of enemy personnel. They can carry out combat missions in any weather, at dusk and in strong winds. The latest versions have significantly improved specifications."

Details: The ministry noted that the unmanned system consists of a control panel, pilot goggles, a signal repeater and a reusable hexacopter equipped with six powerful brushless motors. The UAV is specially designed to transport cargo under challenging combat conditions.

Quote: "It can drop munitions on enemy targets with enough destructive power to destroy heavily armoured targets. In addition, the Volyniaka can perform logistical tasks by delivering essential equipment to frontline positions." 

Background:

  • In April, the ministry codified the domestically produced B-1 unmanned aerial system – an ultralight strike drone for attacking enemy personnel, vehicles, armoured targets and military facilities both at the line of contact and in the rear.
  • In May, the ministry approved the use of the strike drone system White Wolf by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes a UAV with a digital combined camera, a control and monitoring station, a set of power batteries, and more.
  • At the beginning of June, the ministry codified the Chief-1 unmanned aerial system. This drone is designed to strike enemy aircraft or personnel using a module that fires shotgun shells.

Ministry of Defenceweapons
Ministry of Defence
