European Council to discuss ending war and path of Ukraine and Moldova to EU on 26–27 June 

Tetyana VysotskaThursday, 12 June 2025, 18:14
European Council to discuss ending war and path of Ukraine and Moldova to EU on 26–27 June 
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A meeting of the European Council on 26–27 June, with participation from the leaders of all 27 EU member states, will address the peace process in Ukraine and the accession path of both Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.

Source: the invitation letter from European Council President António Costa to EU leaders, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agenda for 25–27 June includes discussions on how to end the war in Ukraine, along with a focus on Ukraine’s and Moldova’s paths to EU membership.

It is worth noting that Ukraine and Moldova, and their European prospects, are mentioned separately in the letter.

Quote from the letter: "Ukraine has been steadfast in its efforts to enable a real peace process. And the EU will remain equally steadfast in its support to Ukraine. Our objective remains unchanged – to end Russia’s war of aggression and build a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law."

Details: Costa emphasised that EU leaders will "take stock of the fast-evolving diplomatic context, follow up on EU support and address Ukraine’s path towards EU membership".

He added that the agenda will also include "the EU’s support to the Republic of Moldova and its accession process".

Background: 

  • The EU has considered continuing Moldova’s accession process separately from Ukraine amid Hungary’s opposition to negotiations with Kyiv.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, called such an initiative "unconstructive".
  • On 27 May, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka stated that Hungary will continue to block Ukraine’s accession to the EU due to espionage scandals.

Read more: "Plan B" for Ukraine's EU accession: how Brussels is preparing to overcome Hungary's veto

