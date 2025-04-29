It's unconstructive to allow Ukraine and Moldova to be separated on their way to EU, says senior Kyiv official

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has criticised a suggestion by European Commissioner Marta Kos that Ukraine and Moldova could be divided in the EU accession process.

Source: Stefanishyna in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna stressed that she is currently in Budapest to help resolve the issues presently blocking Ukraine's movement to the EU.

"This is not a simple dialogue, but Ukraine is determined to find solutions that will unblock the negotiation process. Therefore, I consider the statements about the possibility of adopting a decision on Moldova (without Ukraine) during my visit to Budapest unconstructive," she said.

This was Stefanishyna's response to Kos's suggestion that the EU may consider extending Moldova’s accession process by separating it from Ukraine.

Stefanishyna also noted that she is scheduled to have a telephone conversation with Kos on 1 May, where she plans to raise the issue.

Background:

Hungary continues to block the opening of negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU, citing supposed problems with the Hungarian minority.

Recently, sources told European Pravda that if Hungary continues to block the opening of clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, Moldova, which began negotiations simultaneously and is also ready to open Cluster 1 (Fundamentals), may proceed earlier.

