German defence minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine's Armed Forces

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on 12 June to discuss further military aid to Ukraine with representatives of the Ukrainian government.

Source: European Pravda, citing German TV news service Tagesschau

Details: On the morning of 12 June, Pistorius arrived in Kyiv to discuss further military aid to Ukraine with its government officials.

"We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself and get into a position where Russia is ready for serious negotiations," the German defence minister said.

German TV news channel Welt reports that upon his arrival in Kyiv, the German defence minister condemned the intensified Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, which he described as "extremely brutal and threatening, with a large number of cruise missiles and drone attacks".

"This is a clear signal from Moscow: there is currently no interest in a peaceful solution; instead, the strikes continue with unabated cruelty and, above all, are increasingly targeting civilian areas of Ukraine," Pistorius said at the railway station in Kyiv.

Background:

Notably, the visit comes after a document signed by more than 100 figures associated with the Social Democratic Party sparked significant controversy in Germany. It concerns changes in security and defence policy and negotiations with Russia.

In the document, entitled "Manifesto", the "peace circles of the SPD" call for negotiations with Russia and an end to the deployment of new US medium-range missiles in Germany.

Pistorius has said that the authors of the "Manifesto" are denying reality in their pursuit of peace.

