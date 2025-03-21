Germany approves additional €3bn in aid for Ukraine in 2025

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved the allocation of an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, along with a further €8.3 billion between 2026 and 2029.

Source: German press agency dpa with reference to participants of the committee meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lars Klingbeil, one of the leaders of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), confirmed the approval, welcoming the committee’s decision.

"Germany is capable of taking action in these times and is assuming responsibility for security in Europe. We continue to stand closely with Ukraine," German TV news channel n-tv quoted him as saying.

Another SPD representative, Andreas Schwarz, said: "This is the right decision and a clear signal to Putin, our allies and Ukraine. Germany can be relied upon, and Ukraine’s fight for freedom deserves our full support."

The additional funds were requested by the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Background:

Approval from the Budget Committee was expected after the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat, passed a reform allowing billion-euro investments, which took place earlier on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that the German government had agreed to allocate an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 following parliamentary approval of billion-euro investments in defence and infrastructure this week.

