All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks over 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over past day: 1 person killed, 7 injured

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 June 2025, 08:27
Russia attacks over 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over past day: 1 person killed, 7 injured
Kherson Oblast entrance sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked over 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast on 12 June, killing one person and injuring seven.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked Kherson Oblast using artillery, drones and aircraft. At least 35 settlements came under fire, including the city of Kherson and the settlements of Antonivka, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Tiahynka, Osokorivka, Sofiivka, Naddniprianske, Komyshany, Kozatske and others.

Advertisement:

One person was killed and seven others injured on Thursday due to Russian aggression.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian strikes had targeted residential areas and critical and social infrastructure. Four apartment buildings, 13 houses, a petrol station, an outbuilding and cars were damaged in the attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian drone attack on civilian car injures two in Kherson Oblast
Russian drone attack injures two locals in Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: