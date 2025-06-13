Russia attacks over 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over past day: 1 person killed, 7 injured

Russian forces attacked over 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast on 12 June, killing one person and injuring seven.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked Kherson Oblast using artillery, drones and aircraft. At least 35 settlements came under fire, including the city of Kherson and the settlements of Antonivka, Dudchany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Novooleksandrivka, Tiahynka, Osokorivka, Sofiivka, Naddniprianske, Komyshany, Kozatske and others.

One person was killed and seven others injured on Thursday due to Russian aggression.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian strikes had targeted residential areas and critical and social infrastructure. Four apartment buildings, 13 houses, a petrol station, an outbuilding and cars were damaged in the attacks.

