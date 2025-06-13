All Sections
Russia launches over 50 strikes on Sumy Oblast, injuring two women

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 June 2025, 08:44
Russia launches over 50 strikes on Sumy Oblast, injuring two women
Sumy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast over 50 times on 12 June. Twenty-five settlements have come under attack, two women aged 88 and 57 have been injured and infrastructure facilities and residential buildings have been damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces struck 25 settlements in 11 hromadas in Sumy Oblast from the morning of 12 June to the morning of 13 June. The most intense attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians fired over 50 munitions and drones: 35 strikes were conducted with multiple-launch rocket systems, over 10 with guided aerial bombs and 20 VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade drops from UAVs. The Russians also used FPV drones.

Two women aged 88 and 57 have been injured in a drone attack on civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaivka hromada. Both suffered shrapnel wounds.

A house was completely destroyed in the Seredyna-Buda hromada. An outbuilding was damaged in the Putyvl hromada.

Sumy Oblast

Sumy Oblast
