Over 200 combat engagements on front line in past 24 hours, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have continued launching attacks along the entire line of contact, with 209 combat engagements recorded over the past 24 hours. The most difficult situation has been on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 June

Quote: "The enemy carried out 78 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they launched over 5,200 attacks, including 108 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,135 kamikaze drones to strike."

Details: Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces' aircraft, missile units and artillery struck 19 areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, four artillery systems and two Russian command posts over the past day.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, there were nine Russian attacks towards the settlements of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 22 attacks in an attempt to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka and Torske and towards Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Serhiivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were seven combat engagements near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 23 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Romanivka and towards Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the defence forces repelled 66 assault and offensive Russian actions in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka and Orikhove and towards Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Muravka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 34 attacks near the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiia, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar and Shevchenko and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia and Komar.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, there were four Russian assaults near the village of Novoandriivka and towards Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attempted to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 27 combat engagements of varying intensity were recorded. In addition, the Russians launched 18 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs and carried out 225 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including five attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

