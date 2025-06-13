Man killed in Russian drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked a border village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast on the evening of 12 June. A 46-year-old local resident was killed in the FPV drone strike.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Chaus reported that the Russians struck the border village with an FPV drone. A 46-year-old civilian man, a resident of this village, was killed in the attack.

Chaus expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Background: On 12 June, two 12-year-old teenagers climbed onto the roof of a freight wagon and were electrocuted in Chernihiv Oblast.



