Russians attack Nikopol district, killing 72-year-old man
A 72-year-old man has been killed in Russian artillery shelling of the Pokrovske hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Lysak: "A person was kill as a result of the enemy shelling of the Pokrovske hromada in the Nikopol district."
Details: The head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said the projectile hit the man's garden.
"My sincere condolences to the family and friends..." Lysak wrote.
Background: On 12 June, Russian forces damaged an administrative building and a power line, and a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
