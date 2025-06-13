Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine's NATO Mission
Friday, 13 June 2025, 13:30
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO, replacing Nataliia Halibarenko.
Source: European Pravda, citing presidential decrees No 407/2025 and No 408/2025
Details: On 13 June 2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Nataliia Halibarenko from her role as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO. On the same day, he appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk to the position.
For reference: Aliona Hetmanchuk is the director of the New Europe Center, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and a regular contributor to European Pravda.
Background:
- In August 2020, Zelenskyy dismissed Halibarenko as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and appointed her Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO.
- In August 2015, former President Petro Poroshenko had appointed Halibarenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.
