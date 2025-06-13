All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine's NATO Mission

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 June 2025, 13:30
Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine's NATO Mission
Aliona Hetmanchuk. Photo: Hetmanchuk on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO, replacing Nataliia Halibarenko.

Source: European Pravda, citing presidential decrees No 407/2025 and No 408/2025

Details: On 13 June 2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Nataliia Halibarenko from her role as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO. On the same day, he appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk to the position.

Advertisement:

For reference: Aliona Hetmanchuk is the director of the New Europe Center, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and a regular contributor to European Pravda.

Background:

  • In August 2020, Zelenskyy dismissed Halibarenko as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and appointed her Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO.
  • In August 2015, former President Petro Poroshenko had appointed Halibarenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
Israel closes diplomatic missions worldwide amid strikes on Iran
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in serious accident in France: 4 dead, 45 injured
Ukrainian official explains EU's plans for Ukrainians after temporary protection ends in 2027
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
All News
NATO
Hungary shares its version of espionage scandal with NATO
NATO expands satellite surveillance to monitor Russian activity
Participants of Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit support Kyiv's path to NATO
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Zelenskyy: Three of those killed in bus crash in France were Ukrainians, children among injured
21:35
Iran says it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel – Reuters
21:17
Ukrainian bus crash: France updates data on casualties
20:53
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
20:53
Putin expresses condolences to Iran and condemns Israel's actions as "violating UN Charter"
20:24
Israel strikes Iran near Fordow nuclear facility
20:04
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
19:57
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
19:13
UK fighter jets intercept Russian spy aircraft over Baltic Sea
19:01
Ukraine risks missing out on up to €1.5bn from EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: