Zelenskyy replaces head of Ukraine's NATO Mission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO, replacing Nataliia Halibarenko.

Source: European Pravda, citing presidential decrees No 407/2025 and No 408/2025

Details: On 13 June 2025, Zelenskyy dismissed Nataliia Halibarenko from her role as Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO. On the same day, he appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk to the position.

For reference: Aliona Hetmanchuk is the director of the New Europe Center, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, and a regular contributor to European Pravda.

Background:

In August 2020, Zelenskyy dismissed Halibarenko as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and appointed her Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO.

In August 2015, former President Petro Poroshenko had appointed Halibarenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

