EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 June 2025, 15:27
EU Council supports prolonging temporary protection status for Ukrainians by March 2027
Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg adopted a political decision on 13 June to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until 4 March 2027 and discussed recommendations for action after the temporary protection expires.

Source: press service for the EU Council

Details: The EU Council decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until 4 March 2027. After its expiry, Ukrainian citizens should be able to either remain in their country of residence with a new status or return to their homeland.

It was noted that the final decision on the extension of temporary protection must be formally approved within a few weeks of agreeing on the technical details, such as translation.

The EU Council's recommendations to member states will be approved with some delay, also due to technical issues.

Background:

  • As previously reported by European Pravda, the European Commission has proposed draft recommendations to the EU Council that will allow member states to prepare for the coordinated termination of temporary protection for Ukrainians. They will be offered either a transition to a new legal status in their country of residence or assistance in returning home. The list of proposed recommendations can be found here.
  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov also told European Pravda that temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU will be extended for another year.
  • As of 31 March 2025, just over 4.26 million people who are not EU citizens and fled Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression had temporary protection status in the European Union.

