EU has purchased €33 billion worth of Russian liquefied natural gas since February 2022

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 13 June 2025, 16:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has imported Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth €32.7 billion since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: German news magazine Stern, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stern noted that this figure was provided by the German Federal Statistical Office in response to a request from the pro-Russian Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

According to the data received, the cost of LNG imports from Russia to the EU between February 2022 and March 2025 amounts to almost €33 billion.

During the same period, the European Union imported LNG from the United States worth €95.1 billion.

In Stern magazine, BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht criticised the costly double standards of the sanctions policy: "€33 billion for Russian LNG since the start of the war, but Russian pipeline gas is deemed taboo in Germany". BSW has long advocated restarting the Nord Stream gas pipeline. 

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence, however, is calling for a stop to imports of Russian LNG. She said: "It is completely unacceptable that the European Union continues to import liquefied natural gas from Russia worth billions of euros three years after the start of Putin's brutal war of aggression".

Background:

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised to do everything possible to weaken Russia's military machine and prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from becoming operational.
  • The European Union is reportedly close to a decision to include Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in a new draft of sanctions against Russia, putting an end to rumours about their possible resumption.

