Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video
Friday, 13 June 2025, 19:57
A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft has crashed in Donetsk Oblast, likely as a result of friendly fire, according to Fighterbomber, a Telegram channel with links to the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Source: Russian aviation Telegram channel Fighterbomber; OSINT analyst OSINTtechnical
Details: According to Fighterbomber, the pilot survived and is currently in hospital.
OSINTtechnical has information that the Su-25 was downed by a rocket launched by a wingman flying another Su-25.
