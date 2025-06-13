All Sections
Russian Su-25 crashes in Donetsk Oblast, likely downed by friendly fire – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 13 June 2025, 19:57
The two aircraft. Photo: Screenshot from the video

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft has crashed in Donetsk Oblast, likely as a result of friendly fire, according to Fighterbomber, a Telegram channel with links to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Source: Russian aviation Telegram channel Fighterbomber; OSINT analyst OSINTtechnical

Details: According to Fighterbomber, the pilot survived and is currently in hospital.

OSINTtechnical has information that the Su-25 was downed by a rocket launched by a wingman flying another Su-25.

