Russians launch 14 Shahed drones on Zaporizhzhia, injuring two police officers and woman – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 09:59
Russians launch 14 Shahed drones on Zaporizhzhia, injuring two police officers and woman – photos
Fire at the scene. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with 14 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 13-14 June, injuring two law enforcement officers and a civilian woman and damaging civilian infrastructure and cars.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov said the Russians had attacked the city with 14 Shahed drones at dawn. Two police officers have been injured in the attack.

Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Damaged high-rise building
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Affected shops
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A humanitarian aid facility caught fire due to the Russian attack. Cars, a shop and a public transport stop were damaged. The blast wave blew out windows in high-rise buildings."

Update: Later, Fedorov reported that the number of people who sustained injuries in the attack had increased to three. A 62-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia sought medical attention. She has fractures to her legs, and her condition is assessed as moderate.

The authorities reported that at least 15 high-rise buildings and houses as well as non-residential buildings and premises have been damaged in the Russian attack. 

