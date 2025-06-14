Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 14 June 2025, 07:43
Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,002,690.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,002,690 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 10,937 (+3) tanks;
- 22,798 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,157 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,417 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,185 (+1) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 40,586 (+79) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,337 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,928 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,914 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
