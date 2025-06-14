Drones hit one of Russia's largest nitrogen fertiliser plants – video

Drones attacked Nevinnomyssk Azot, one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, in the city of Nevinnomyssk in Stavropol Krai on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov

Details: Vladimirov reported the fall of drone debris in the industrial zone in Nevinnomyssk. He said that the attack had targeted the Nevinnomyssk Azot chemical plant.

He first announced that one person had been injured but later confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the attack. Videos taken by witnesses have been posted on social media, showing drones over the city and explosions, apparently near the facility.

According to open sources, Nevinnomyssk Azot is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia in Russia. The plant operates the only units in Russia for the production of methyl acetate and high-purity acetic acid and the country's first melamine production facility.

