Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders increase in number of UAV interceptors

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 10:33
Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders increase in number of UAV interceptors
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has held a meeting on countering Russian drones and named increasing the number of UAV interceptors as the priority task.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The number one task is to build up and scale up the assets that are working effectively now.

First of all, we need to increase the number of UAV interceptors. We have to take a comprehensive approach and use the capabilities of all available components.

The enemy is constantly changing the characteristics of its Shahed drones and its tactics in using them.

We discussed ways to improve the detection of enemy drones and their timely destruction."

Details: The commander-in-chief stressed that people's lives, the functioning of infrastructure and the economy depend on fulfilling these tasks.

