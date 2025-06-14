Zelenskyy: Russian forces repelled in Sumy, but sabotage groups appear in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the fighting is taking place along the border on the Sumy front, where the Russians have been halted. He also said that the Russians are deploying small sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to create an information wave about the advance.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 13 June, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Zelenskyy: "North-Sloboda, that's what we call the Sumy front. We are levelling the position. What is important: there are 53,000 Russians there. The fighting there is along the border. You have to understand that the enemy is stopped there. The maximum depth at which the fighting takes place is 7 km from the border. So that people also understand how far away Sumy is."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also stressed that the threat had been eliminated on the Luhansk front. Serious fighting also takes place towards Kostiantynivka.

The president said that the Russians had an advantage, but the defence forces are advancing along the road.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Regarding Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. There is no advance of the group in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast now. But the information wave is very important for them... and they are trying to get at least one foot on the administrative border in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. For them, it is important to tell a story, take photos, record videos, etc. That's why they are launching small task forces to do just that."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!