Man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

A 45-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on Mykilske, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces targeted the village with a drone.

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was struck by an enemy drone. He sustained fatal injuries."

Background: On 13 June 2025, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast wounded five civilians.

