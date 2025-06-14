Ukrainian intelligence operatives have destroyed Russian air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU reported that operatives from the Department of Active Actions have neutralised the following Russian systems:

A 9K317M Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system

A 9S19 Imbir radar (part of the S-300V system)

A Pantsir-S1 missile and artillery system

Quote: "The video shows a stunning manoeuvre by a Ukrainian drone evading an enemy anti-aircraft missile, as well as scenes from successful strikes on the occupiers’ air defence systems."

Background: On the night of 31 May-1 June 2025, a Russian military train was blown up on a section of railway near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

