Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality

A 51-year-old Ukrainian man was attacked with a knife in Berlin after he was heard speaking Ukrainian and asked about his nationality.

Source: Berlin police, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Early reports indicate that the incident occurred in the morning as the man was walking his dog in a park in Berlin’s Charlottenburg-Nord district.

Quote from police: "He stated that he was giving commands to his dog in Ukrainian, after which the two unknown individuals asked him about his nationality. When he replied that he was Ukrainian, one of them stabbed him in the abdomen."

Details: The attackers fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation.

The wounded man was taken to hospital. Berlin police said his life is not in danger.

Background: Last year, a 15-year-old Ukrainian refugee was stabbed in the German city of Dortmund while out for a walk one evening with two friends.

