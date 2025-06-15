Users spot Russian flag elements in Pentagon's Flag Day post

A US Flag Day greeting posted on the Pentagon's official account has caused surprise because of the presence of two elements resembling Russian flags in the graphic.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Pentagon's X (Twitter) page posted a Flag Day greeting on Saturday and a call to honour "the emblem of our nation and the stars and stripes that unite us all".

Advertisement:

"As we display our nation's flag and reflect on the values it represents, let’s celebrate the freedom, courage and resilience that makes our country great," the Pentagon stated.

Users commented on the post that one element in the image, the red and white stripes on either side of the stars, resembled the Russian flag.

This happened because a gap was left between the stripes, which, against the blue background, appears to be part of the Russian flag. This can only be seen if you deliberately enlarge the image.

It should be noted that the Pentagon's Flag Day greetings in previous years did not include design elements of this nature (examples from 2023 and 2024).

For reference: Red and white (along with blue) are indeed the symbolic colours of the United States. They are the official colours of the American flag.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!