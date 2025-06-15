Ukraine shoots down 2 Kinzhal missiles as Russia launches nearly 200 missiles and drones overnight

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 194 aerial weapons on the night of 14-15 June; 167 were destroyed, 119 were shot down and 48 disappeared from radar.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The downed targets included 111 drones, two Kinzhal missiles, three Iskander-K cruise missiles and three Kalibr cruise missiles.

In particular, the Russian Federation struck with 183 Shahed-type strike UAVs and decoy drones, two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, four Iskander-K and four Kalibr cruise missiles.

The military clarified that the main direction of the attack was the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.

Hits and falling debris were recorded in six locations in Kremenchuk.

