Ukraine's Defence Intelligence cuts power to Russian defence industry facilities in Kaliningrad – source

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 11:40
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence cuts power to Russian defence industry facilities in Kaliningrad – source
Kaliningrad. Photo: RBC

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine agents attacked an industrial power substation in the Russian city of Kaliningrad at around 04:00 on 14 June, resulting in a complete cut-off of electricity supply to consumers, including to Russian defence industrial base facilities and the Russian Armed Forces located nearby. 

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Sources say that Ukrainian intelligence agents drained the coolant from the substation's power transformer and then set it on fire.

The source said the losses to Russia as a result of the sabotage amounted to almost US$5 million.

