Ukraine's Defence Intelligence cuts power to Russian defence industry facilities in Kaliningrad – source
Sunday, 15 June 2025, 11:40
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine agents attacked an industrial power substation in the Russian city of Kaliningrad at around 04:00 on 14 June, resulting in a complete cut-off of electricity supply to consumers, including to Russian defence industrial base facilities and the Russian Armed Forces located nearby.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Details: Sources say that Ukrainian intelligence agents drained the coolant from the substation's power transformer and then set it on fire.
The source said the losses to Russia as a result of the sabotage amounted to almost US$5 million.
