Seven civilians injured in 15 June Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 June 2025, 18:56
Seven civilians injured in 15 June Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
A Kherson Oblast entrance sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces injured seven civilians in Kherson Oblast on Sunday 15 June, with four people wounded in the settlement of Komyshany and another three in Antonivka.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 15 June 2025, Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using drones, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

As of 18:30, seven civilians are known to have been injured as a result of Russian attacks. Four people sustained injuries in the settlement of Komyshany and three in Antonivka.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have also been damaged."

