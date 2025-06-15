Seven civilians injured in 15 June Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Russian forces injured seven civilians in Kherson Oblast on Sunday 15 June, with four people wounded in the settlement of Komyshany and another three in Antonivka.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 15 June 2025, Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast using drones, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

As of 18:30, seven civilians are known to have been injured as a result of Russian attacks. Four people sustained injuries in the settlement of Komyshany and three in Antonivka.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have also been damaged."

