Ukraine's General Staff adds new frontline direction to daily reports amid Russian pressure on Sumy Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 16 June 2025, 11:17
Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Due to Russian activity near the border in Sumy Oblast, the General Staff will begin reporting on a new combat front – the Northern-Slobozhanshchyna front – starting on 16 June. The current Kharkiv front will be renamed the Southern-Slobozhanshchyna front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 June

Details: The General Staff stated that as a result of Russia's increased activity in the border areas of Sumy Oblast, the daily reports will now include updates on combat developments on the Northern-Slobozhanshchyna front.

Additionally, the Kharkiv front will be renamed the Southern-Slobozhanshchyna front.

Quote: "In total, 175 combat clashes have occurred over the past day.

The enemy carried out four missile strikes and 54 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 11 missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they launched over 5,852 attacks, including 67 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,081 kamikaze drones to strike."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted seven offensive operations near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Kamianka and towards Dovhenke. 

On the Kupiansk front, there were 11 Russian attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Holubivka, Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka and towards Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 14 attacks in an attempt to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka and Lypove and towards Shandryholove, Olhivka, Karpivka, Torske and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were 10 combat clashes near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Novomarkove and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 15 attacks near Toretsk and towards Rusyn Yar, Novospaske, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the defence forces repelled 46 Russian assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Andriivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne and Oleksiivka and towards Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 32 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novyi Komar and towards Zaporizhzhia, Novoukrainka, Myrne, Shevchenko, Odradne and Bahatyr.

On the Orikhiv front, there were three Russian assaults near the village of Novoandriivka.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 24 combat clashes of varying intensity were recorded. In addition, the Russians launched 12 airstrikes using 25 guided aerial bombs and carried out 233 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including nine attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces' aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 22 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
General Staff
Ukrainian Armed Forces explain how mobilisation plans are determined
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on drone production facility in Yelabuga, Russia
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
