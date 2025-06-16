All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy submits candidate for prosecutor general to Ukraine's Parliament

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 June 2025, 11:14
Zelenskyy submits candidate for prosecutor general to Ukraine's Parliament
Ruslan Kravchenko. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko as Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Source: Verkhovna Rada's speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook; Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamiia on Telegram

Details: Stefanchuk stated that the nomination was submitted under [Article 106.11] and [Article 131-1.3] of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider the nomination at one of its upcoming plenary sessions.

Arakhamiia added that the Servant of the People faction will meet on 17 June, during which Kravchenko’s candidacy will be presented.

Background: The post of prosecutor general has remained vacant since October 2024, when the Rada voted to dismiss Andrii Kostin. His duties have since been carried out by First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Khomenko.

Reference: Ruslan Kravchenko, 35, was born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. Since 2024, he has served as head of the State Tax Service.

From 2023 to 2024, he headed Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. He also served as head of Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office from 2021 and earlier worked as a military prosecutor under Anatolii Matios.

Between 2019 and 2020, Kravchenko applied for the post of head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and later participated in the competition to lead the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). He was presented with the Order of Merit, third class award, on 23 August 2022.

Kravchenko was also the prosecutor in the case in which former President Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of treason and aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

During Kravchenko's NABU interview, his property, savings and the political background of his relatives were under question.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Office of the Prosecutor GeneralZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Office of the Prosecutor General
At least 631 children have been killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's full-scale invasion
Russian mole exposed in Ukraine's National Guard assault brigade
Prosecutor General's Office investigates executions of 268 Ukrainian POWs by Russians
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: