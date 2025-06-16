Zelenskyy submits candidate for prosecutor general to Ukraine's Parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko as Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Source: Verkhovna Rada's speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook; Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamiia on Telegram

Details: Stefanchuk stated that the nomination was submitted under [Article 106.11] and [Article 131-1.3] of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider the nomination at one of its upcoming plenary sessions.

Arakhamiia added that the Servant of the People faction will meet on 17 June, during which Kravchenko’s candidacy will be presented.

Background: The post of prosecutor general has remained vacant since October 2024, when the Rada voted to dismiss Andrii Kostin. His duties have since been carried out by First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Khomenko.

Reference: Ruslan Kravchenko, 35, was born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. Since 2024, he has served as head of the State Tax Service.

From 2023 to 2024, he headed Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. He also served as head of Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office from 2021 and earlier worked as a military prosecutor under Anatolii Matios.

Between 2019 and 2020, Kravchenko applied for the post of head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and later participated in the competition to lead the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). He was presented with the Order of Merit, third class award, on 23 August 2022.

Kravchenko was also the prosecutor in the case in which former President Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of treason and aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

During Kravchenko's NABU interview, his property, savings and the political background of his relatives were under question.

