Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine has brought back over 6,000 bodies of citizens

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced the completion of the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased Ukrainians under the Istanbul agreements and the return of more than 6,000 bodies.

Details: Umierov reported that the final stage of the repatriation process within this framework took place on 16 June.

The minister stated that Ukraine has succeeded in bringing back over 6,000 bodies since last week, when the implementation of the Istanbul agreements began.

Quote: "Each of them undergoes identification. Because behind every one of them is a name, a life and a family waiting for answers.

Thank you to everyone who has carried out this difficult but necessary work every day. We are not stopping. Ahead lies the next stage: we continue the fight to bring back our prisoners of war. We bring them back. We remember…"

