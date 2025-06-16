All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed

Olga KatsimonMonday, 16 June 2025, 13:28
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Another 1,245 bodies of the fallen Ukrainians have been brought back to Ukraine under the agreements reached during the negotiations in Istanbul. This marks the completion of the repatriation efforts within the framework of those agreements.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: In total, Ukraine has received 6,057 bodies under the Istanbul agreements.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today marks the final stage of repatriation efforts under the agreements reached in Istanbul. Another 1,245 bodies have been brought back to Ukraine, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian citizens, including service personnel."

Details: The identification of the repatriated bodies will be carried out by law enforcement investigators in cooperation with experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All necessary forensic examinations will be conducted.

Background:

  • During negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on an all-for-all exchange of severely wounded service members and those aged 18-25.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that of the 6,000 bodies Russia intends to hand over to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.
  • On 11 June, Ukraine received the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders.
  • Another 1,200 bodies were returned on 14 June.
  • On 15 June, another 1,200 bodies were brought back to Ukraine.
  • The stage of the repatriation operation involving rail transport was completed on 15 June. All future stages will be carried out using road vehicles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeCasualties
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
exchange
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine has brought back over 6,000 bodies of citizens
Future exchanges of bodies with Russia will be conducted by road, not rail, Ukraine's Security Service says
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: