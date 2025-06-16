All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Austria to offer Vienna as venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Zelenskyy

Mariya YemetsMonday, 16 June 2025, 15:24
Austria to offer Vienna as venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Zelenskyy

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Austria, Vienna is expected to be offered as a potential venue for negotiations to end the war.

Source: Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Die Presse stated that this was announced by the press service for Austrian Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler.

Advertisement:

Babler said that the proposal to use Vienna as a possible platform for future talks would be made to Zelenskyy during a working meeting on Monday.

He added that as a neutral country, Austria would be a perfect location for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine because Vienna, as the seat of the United Nations, has a longstanding tradition in this regard, which should be continued. 

Background:

  • The Vatican was previously discussed as an alternative to Istanbul. However, Moscow rejected this option, citing, among other things, EU sanctions.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared for a meeting involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States in any format.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AustriaUkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Austria
New Austrian ambassador begins diplomatic mission in Ukraine
Austrian far-right party leader publicly expresses outrage over Zelenskyy's potential visit
New Austrian ambassador arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: