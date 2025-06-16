Austria to offer Vienna as venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks to Zelenskyy

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Austria, Vienna is expected to be offered as a potential venue for negotiations to end the war.

Source: Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Die Presse stated that this was announced by the press service for Austrian Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler.

Babler said that the proposal to use Vienna as a possible platform for future talks would be made to Zelenskyy during a working meeting on Monday.

He added that as a neutral country, Austria would be a perfect location for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine because Vienna, as the seat of the United Nations, has a longstanding tradition in this regard, which should be continued.

Background:

The Vatican was previously discussed as an alternative to Istanbul. However, Moscow rejected this option, citing, among other things, EU sanctions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared for a meeting involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States in any format.

