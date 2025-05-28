All Sections
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 28 May 2025, 11:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Source: European Pravda, citing Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for a Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy format, and we are ready for a Trump-Putin meeting, followed by a Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, and then the three of us together.

If Putin is uncomfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants a trilateral meeting – it makes no difference to me. I’m ready for any format."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that several locations are being considered for further talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US. In addition to Istanbul, where previous talks were held, Switzerland and the Vatican are also being discussed.

Quote: "The Turkish side knows we are discussing several platforms. And that we have done preparatory work regarding the Vatican and Switzerland. The Vatican is generally supported by everyone. I think the Russians do not support it, judging by what we see in the media."

More details: Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of including European representatives in the negotiations at some stage.

Quote: "If the meeting, for example, concerns security guarantees, I strongly believe Europeans should be present. Because they are the ones who would provide those guarantees. They are currently the only ones who have declared their readiness to support Ukraine, for instance, by supporting the Ukrainian armed forces with finances and weapons. The armed forces are an integral and essential part of Ukraine’s security guarantees. Should they be involved in one form or another in such a meeting? Yes. At the level of leaders? I don’t know in what format. That’s why I say we are ready for any formats – it depends on the agenda and the issues discussed."

Background:

  • Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if a second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations were to take place, he would once again turn to Türkiye to host them.
  • The Russian side continues to reject the Holy See as a venue for "peace talks" with Ukraine, citing EU sanctions among other pretexts.

